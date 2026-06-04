When Idaho’s summer temperatures start climbing, the last thing most of us want is a heavy meal or a hot kitchen. This simple broccoli salad is cool, crunchy, sweet, savory, and perfect for backyard barbecues, family gatherings, potlucks, or even as a light lunch. Best of all, it comes together in just a few minutes and tastes even better after it’s had time to chill in the refrigerator.

Supporting Idaho Businesses

One of the things I love most about this recipe is that it highlights some great Idaho-grown and Idaho-made products. The fresh vegetables came from Reggie’s Veggies, the bacon came from Falls Brand, and I used Greek yogurt from Chobani for the dressing. It’s a simple way to support local businesses while making a delicious summer dish.

Enjoy a Quick and Easy Broccoli Salad Made With Idaho Grown Ingredients Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Ingredients

For the Salad

8 cups broccoli, washed, air-dried, and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup cooked and chopped bacon

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

For the Dressing

1 cup Greek yogurt or mayonnaise

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Salt and black pepper to taste

How to Make It

Start by whisking together the Greek yogurt (or mayonnaise), apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Set the dressing aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the broccoli, red onion, dried cranberries, bacon, and sunflower seeds.

Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and mix well until everything is evenly coated.

Let It Chill

While you can serve this salad right away, it’s best when allowed to chill in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving. This gives the flavors time to blend together and helps create an even better texture.

The Perfect Idaho Summer Side Dish

Whether you’re firing up the grill, heading to a picnic at Lucky Peak, or just looking for something refreshing after a hot Idaho day, this broccoli salad is a crowd-pleaser that comes together quickly and disappears even faster. Make a batch ahead of time and enjoy a cool, crisp side dish all summer long while supporting some outstanding Idaho businesses along the way.