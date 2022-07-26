5K To Benefit Boise Rescue Mission Set For August

One of the first things I noticed when arriving in Idaho from San Antonio, Texas last year was how strong and tight-knit the Treasure Valley is. People look out for one another, support each other’s local businesses, and you can feel the spirit of community in the area. Idahoans also regularly unite the community through fun events that provide us somewhere to enjoy the company of family and friends. It’s one of the reasons we’re proud to share the details that were just announced regarding the 2nd Annual Friendship 5K in Meridian.

2nd Annual Friendship 5K Announced For August

In a press release provided to us, it was announced that the 2nd Annual Friendship 5K will be taking place at Kleiner Park in Meridian on Saturday, August 27th at 8:30 AM. Our favorite part? The event is FREE!

“This event represents everything that makes Meridian, Idaho such a special place to live,” said Jenifer Cavaness-Williams, Baha’i Faith and Friendship 5K Board Member in the press release.

“Members of the community, from all walks of life, coming together to build bridges of unity. That’s at the very heart of this amazing community.”

The event benefits Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and voluntary donations can be made when you pre-register at Friendship5KMeridian.com. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries is a non-profit organization that supports the needs of homeless individuals throughout the Treasure Valley.

“This event will provide a fun opportunity for families and will help the Mission to provide a hand up out of homelessness for men, women, and children in our community,” said Rev. Bill Roscoe, President, and CEO of Boise Rescue Mission in the press release.

According to the press release, the event will have food, music, photo ops, and more. The 2nd Annual Friendship 5K is open to everyone from serious runners to walkers to parents who want to bring their kids out in strollers... and once more, it's FREE to sign up but voluntary donations are accepted for the amazing cause. Also, be sure to grab your race shirt before August 20th when you register at Friendship5KMeridian.com.

