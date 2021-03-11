25 Stores That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall
It's hard to believe that it was 336years ago, people skipped school and work to attend the grand opening of Boise's first indoor shopping mall.
Flash forward to today? Just a handful of the nine of the original tenants remain from when the mall opened in 1988. We all know a trip to the mall is never complete without an Orange Julius. You'll still find them in the food court.
The other remaining original tenants are Café Ole (exterior business,) Claire's, JCPenney, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Victoria's Secret, Zales, Footlocker and Spencer's Gifts. Some of those retailers are in their original locations. Others have shifted to different store fronts over the year.
So which stores have come and gone over the years? This is certainly not a full list, but these are some of the ones we have the most vivid memories of. Feel free to leave a comment on our Facebook page and tell us about other stores you remember shopping at that are now gone from the mall.
