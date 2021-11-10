25 Hilariously Ridiculous Reviews of High Schools In and Around Boise

Growing up, did you ever wish that you could review what your high school experience was like? Apparently, Google lets you do exactly that!

For the most part, we really enjoyed our high school experience. We went to a school with great academics, fairly successful athletic programs, great electives that actually helped us break into the radio industry and an incredibly impressive music program. Our teachers and coaches taught us far more than what was on the pages of our textbooks. The cafeteria food? Well, that was just meh...so we'd give our high school a solid four star rating.

What would you give yours? Believe it or not, Google does actually let you review high schools in the Treasure Valley. You can leave a simple star rating or add your commentary to your review. We ended up reading through a bunch of them for schools in the Boise and West Ada School District and found some absolutely hilarious ones!

These are some of the ones that made us the ones that made us laugh the hardest. Our only question? How did Borah get away with absolutely ZERO mentions of the roach infestation that's been rumored to have been plaguing the school since the late '80s?!

