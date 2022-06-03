There are a disturbing number of websites encouraging people to move to Boise. Not surprisingly, most of them are put together by realtors that will make a big fat commission off selling a home here or relocation companies who will also make some cash in this transaction.

Didn't they get the memo that "we're full?" Once Boise television legend Mark Johnson says so, it is so.

But perhaps you stumbled across this article because you're considering a move to Boise and it came up in your search results. We're going to shoot you straight, because well...we're not going to make any money if you decide to move here.

Photo by Alden Skeie on Unsplash Photo by Alden Skeie on Unsplash loading...

15 Reasons You Should Absolutely NOT to Move to Boise Those of us who've called Boise home for decades know that it's a special place. But if you're considering a move here, there are plenty of things you need to know before making that final decision. Also, you'll have to get on a waiting list. We're full.

This list is meant to be humorous with just a dash of truth thrown in for spice. It is not intended for keyboard warriors without a sense of humor.

Again, this list was meant to be humorous and fun. Don't be so serious. You're going to get wrinkles. If you enjoyed it and laughed, keep on reading for some more hilariously honest truths about Boise!

15 Boise Stickers That Are So Brutally Honest You Can't Help But Laugh Boise is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. The genie's out of the bottle and there's nothing we can do to stuff it back in. The population boom comes with plenty of growing pains and there are two ways you can deal with it. You can complain about it on social media or you can laugh at it and remember some of the things that make living here so awesome! We prefer the second one and that's why these stickers designed by Boise OG have us rolling on the ground laughing!

10 Things That Shock People During Their First Year in Boise Boise is an absolutely fabulous place to live! But, if you're moving here from somewhere else it can be a bit of an adjustment. These are 10 things that seem to surprise people who relocate here from out of state.