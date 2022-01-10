15 Ghost Kitchens We Found Hiding in Boise on DoorDash

Before 2020, most Boise residents weren't familiar with Ghost Kitchens. They mainly operated in much trendier markets like New York City. But in the new world that the pandemic created? They're all the rage!

Basically, a "ghost kitchen" or "virtual restaurant" is a restaurant brand that doesn't have a physical location. They exist mainly on delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub and use the kitchens of already existing restaurants to prepare their orders for delivery.

Their popularity skyrocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to close and later limit their dine-in capacity. To survive, restaurants had to rely on takeout and delivery orders. With things moving a slower pace in the kitchen and the demand for delivery going way up due to uneasiness about the coronavirus, the time was right for ghost kitchens to shine.

That's exactly why you may find a "new" restaurant in your neighborhood on one of these delivery apps and think to yourself "when did you that open and why don't I remember seeing it?"

These are some of the ones we know are up and running in the Boise market right now!

