"What am I looking at?" My wheels were spinning as I stared at the sweet treat a friend posted on her Instagram page. Turns out the proper name for a sundae of this magnitude is "extreme ice cream" and the only place you'll find it is in Downtown McCall.

If it's been a while since you've been to McCall, one of the first things you'll notice as you round the corner of N 3rd Street on to E Lake Street is that "McCall Mall" is no more. The building has gotten a major facelift and rebranded as "The Waterfront." If you're really eagle-eyed you'll notice that there's a front entrance at the corner of the building that wasn't there during Winter Carnival 2020.

Step through that door and you'll find the home of the new(ish) ice cream shop serving up truly out-of-this-world ice cream treats like the one I saw wrapped in cotton candy on my friend's Instagram feed. It's called "Squatch Sweets," the vision of sisters Alyssa and Mackenzie Casey. They took a leap of faith and opened June 10, 2020, in the middle of a world wide pandemic.

The sweet shop serves up gourmet popcorn, bulk candies and gourmet chocolates but it's their "Extreme Ice Cream" bowls and cones that turn heads on social media and McCall's sidewalks as passersby gawk at the creations that are covered in everything from cotton candy and edible glitter to cheesecake bites and candy eyes to sour belts and gourmet popcorn. You can choose from one of their pre-made creations or build your own!

Here are 10 of the coolest looking treats we scoped out on their Instagram account. You can check out the actual menu and more photos HERE. Watch out Ice Cream Alley, there's a new kid in town and they're bringing their 'A' Game!

