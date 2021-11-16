Idaho is known for many things like potatoes, beautiful landscapes, and outdoor adventures. But, what you don’t usually hear making much news is high-paying jobs in the area. Especially ones that don’t require a degree, certifications, or experience.

You Won’t Believe What This Idaho Job Pays: NO DEGREE NEEDED CS Beef Packers - High-Paying Idaho Job that doesn't require a degree or experience!

All-in-all, CS Beef Packers is an incredible opportunity and place to work for individuals who really want to make a career with a stable, high-paying, and rewarding job.

Give CS Beef Packers the opportunity to show you why we’re different!

You can apply here for any of their open positions available. They’re hiring NOW and have over 100 open positions available.

Best of luck!

The 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise According to the latest figures published on the Idaho Department of Labor's website , these are the highest paying jobs in "Boise City." That region includes Ada, Canyon, Boise and Gem counties.