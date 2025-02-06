Another BIG Winter Storm Targets Idaho; 6 Local Experts Make Snow Predictions

❄️ Boise is far behind its normal 17.6" of season snowfall

Winter 2025’s been unusually quiet in the Boise area. It seems like Mother Nature is saving up everything in her bag of tricks for February!

According to historical data on the National Weather Service’s website, Boise’s normal seasonal snowfall is 17.6 inches. They calculate that number using historical data from 1991-2020. It won’t surprise you that we’re nowhere near that this winter. Our first measurable snowfall didn’t hit until New Year’s Day and the Boise area has only recorded five inches of snow for the season.

That number will likely go up with the Winter Storm on track to hit the Boise area late on Thursday, February 6. How much snow could we see? Here’s what the local experts think.

As of Thursday morning, KTVB’s Hector Mendoza says that the models don’t seem to agree on how much snow we’ll get on the valley floors with this next winter storm. It could be enough to impact the morning commute, though. Channel 7’s forecast predicts that the valley will see at least a half an inch of snow through Friday morning. They say that the Lower Treasure Valley, which includes areas like Nampa, Caldwell and Ontario, could see up to one to two inches of the white stuff.

On Thursday morning, Idaho News’ Eric Walker didn’t give accumulation predictions in his forecast. He simply said that the heaviest snow will likely hit northwest of Boise before sharing the winter weather advisories for areas surrounding Boise. If you look at these plotted on a map, there’s a small band of white running from Payette County through part of Elmore County. That area represents the areas NOT under any advisories, watches or warnings. Our primary listening area is in that band.

At Idaho News 6, Sophia Cruz predicts the winter storm to hit our area around 11 p.m. on Thursday night with the Treasure Valley getting a wintry mix. She calls for anywhere from a half inch to an inch of snow overnight, depending where you’re at in the Treasure Valley. Cruz also acknowledges the dispute between models, saying that some show the possibility of up to two inches in Boise.

The National Weather Service in Boise shared a map of possible accumulations beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. That map shows less than an inch of show for Boise, Caldwell, Mountain Home and Emmett. As you move west, Ontario could see two to three inches and Weiser could see anywhere from three to four.

Weather Underground predicts a wintry mix hitting us by 8 p.m. on Thursday night, with things flipping back and forth between snow and rain through noon on Friday. Their forecast shows more rain than snow, with a prediction of less than one inch for the Boise area.

And finally, Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ shared that heaviest precipitation in this storm system should begin after midnight and continue through Friday. He knows what his audience wants and that’s a “snurfall” prediction so he put together a great infographic breaking down potential accumulations by probability. There’ a high probability of one to two inches in the Treasure Valley, a medium probability of two to four inches and a low probability of more than four inches.

Bottom line? We WILL see some sort of winter weather after you tuck yourself in for the evening on Thursday night, so set your alarm earlier than normal to give yourself enough time to get where you need to be during the morning commute.

