Idaho Warned to Remove These 7 Items from Cars in Freezing Temps

We’re a little afraid to say it out loud, because once we do watch Mother Nature turn around and show us who’s boss…but we’re going to say it anyway.

As of January 16, winter in our corner of Idaho has been fairly mild. Sure, it’s been grey and we’ve experienced plenty of air stagnation advisories and inversion conditions, but conditions in the Treasure Valley haven’t been treacherous. Boise didn’t see its first measurable snowfall until New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: Farmer's Almanac Drops Surprising Forecast for Rest of Idaho's Winter

High temperatures have been about three or four degrees warmer than normal over December and January. Considering that many of the snowpack areas are pacing ahead of where experts like them to be in mid-January, we’re considering this lucky.

Get our free mobile app

However, other parts of the state have multiple days where low temperatures dropped into the teens overnight. Now it’s Boise’s turn. At press time, the National Weather Service is calling for lows in the teens from Friday through at least Tuesday.

Idahoans Should Remove These 7 Items From Their Car In Freezing Temps

Canva Canva loading...

During winter months, there are certain things you want to have in the car: an ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets, first aid kit, water, essential car fluids and non-perishable snacks are all good ideas.

However, there’s an equally large list of things that experts say that you should remove from your vehicle when temperatures start plummeting below freezing. Leaving them in your car may result in reduced performance, a mess, unpleasant tummy issues or even death.

Take a look at the things you should remove from your vehicle during Idaho’s cold, cold winter months!

Never Leave These Items in Your Car in Freezing Idaho Temps Make sure these items are out of your vehicle or they could be damaged, or damage your car, during a cold snap. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 15 Signs Idaho Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter According to the Farmer's Almanac, these are some mostly non-weather signs that Boise could be in for a harsh winter. Have you noticed any of them happening?