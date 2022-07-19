Squid Game is trending again because it was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards. The popular South Korean show made history by becoming the first ever non-English speaking show to be nominated for Best Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

The show took America, and the world, by storm last November when it became the most viewed show in the history of Netflix. At the time, it was bigger than Stranger Things. Bigger than any of your favorite Netflix originals.

I don't want to go into too much detail describing the show. So, let's summarize by saying it follows a down on his luck man who agrees to compete in a series of life or death games that can earn him a life-changing amount of money.

These games that he has to play, are all popular games for children in South Korea. So, participants are left drawing from their past to win these challenges they haven't played since they were kids.

Featured in the show are games we may be familiar with in America, like "Red Light, Green Light." Others, aren't very familiar but are easy to follow along with and to understand.

It's a twisted show, but is very entertaining. During a recent re-watch, I got to thinking..."If Squid Game was here in Idaho...what kids games would we play?" So, I started mapping it out.

If I were in charge of the Idaho Squid Game, I would have the competitors play these 10 games from our childhood in Idaho and America.

Which Kids Games Would We Play If Squid Game Was In Idaho? The 10 kids games Idahoans would have to compete in if Squid Game was played here.

Growing up, I played all 10 of these with my friends at one point or another. Chances are, you've played some of them, as well.

What other games that we played as kids would make for good examples in Squid Game? Jump rope? Thumb wars?

Squid Game has already made history, but it can really solidify itself as one of the greatest shows ever with some key Emmy wins. Here are the full list of nominations for the Emmy Awards this year.

Here's another show I was really into this year that was nominated.

