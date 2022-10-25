What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?

What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?

Facebook/Paddles Up Poke

Caldwell’s gorgeous Indian Creek Plaza is a classic example of “If you build it, they will come.” 

If you’re not familiar with the backstory behind the development of Indian Creek Plaza, we dove deep into it a few months back. This is an abridged version. Over 70 years ago, Indian Creek was stinky and rats, so local leaders decided the best way to solve the problem was to entomb the creek under cement.

It stayed that way until a car wash built on top of the creek collapsed into the water. The collapse sparked the idea of daylighting the creek and eventually constructing the fantastic Indian Creek Plaza that’s there today. 

As the plaza’s concerts, ice ribbon and festivals took off, more and more businesses were interested in opening in a revived and exciting Downtown Caldwell. One of those businesses was Paddles Up Poke, a local chain restaurant founded by Boise State alums Dan and Laura Landucci. They have locations in Downtown Boise, Meridian, Nampa and on the BSU campus. Their Indian Creek Plaza location opened last November. 

Facebook/Paddles Up Poke
loading...

According to a post on the brand’s Facebook page, that Caldwell location has closed permanently. Work-life balance seems to be a major factor in the decision to close the location as the post explains: 

“We had an amazing year there, but the commute and the time it needed from me was weighing on my family and I. We started Paddles Up so I can create a schedule where I could attend dinners every night with my family and go to every sporting event or dance class for my kids. I wasn’t able to do that anymore, and had to make some changes”

The post goes on to invite 2C poke fans to visit the Paddles Up location in Downtown Nampa and reveals what’s next for the spot. Gandolfo's New York Deli will move into the space. It will be the fourth Idaho location. Gandolfo’s has two locations in Meridian and a location in Idaho Falls. 

Get our free mobile app

While we’re sad to see Paddles Up leave Indian Creek Plaza, we’re excited to see it won’t be an empty storefront. We also commend the Landucci’s for taking a step toward work-life balance that many of us would like to take, but don’t have the guts to! It’s actually quite inspirational! 

KEEP READING: The Boise Area Has Lost Over 30 Businesses in 2022

It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022.

20 Restaurants Boise Misses the Most

All we have now are delicious memories!

9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Man v. Food and several other foodie TV shows have come to Idaho over the years. Sadly, you can't visit all the restaurants you see on those shows. Some of them have closed for good after being in the spotlight.
Filed Under: Boise Eats, newsletter, Openings and Closings, restaurants
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 107.9 LITE FM