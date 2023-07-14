One of the 50 Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made in Idaho

Before we even opened the list, we had a feeling we knew exactly which Idaho ice cream creation would end up on this list. We were a little shocked when we discovered we were totally wrong!

If you were asked to name the “craziest” ice cream creation in Idaho, you would’ve guessed Chef Lou’s famous “Ice Cream Potato,” right? Made with vanilla ice cream, cocoa powder, chocolate, syrup, whipped ice cream, cookie crumbles and diced nuts this iconic dessert really does look like a baked potato. They are a thing of legend at Westside Drive-In and that’s what drew Man v. Food host, Casey Webb, to the diner when he shot an episode of the food challenge show in Boise in 2018. It wasn’t part of the food challenge, but Westside did show him how they shape the vanilla ice cream into a potato shape and dress it up to look like the real deal.

Apparently, the Ice Cream Potato wasn’t crazy enough to land Idaho’s spot on Delish’s list of the “Craziest Ice Cream Flavors in Every State!” Browsing through the list, there some things there are some creations we thought were on par with Chef Lou’s. Maine’s craziest flavor was “Lobster,” a butter-flavored ice cream topped with cooked lobster. In Florida, you can order a “Red Hot Lover” sundae made with a light banana ice cream and Red Hots. (The candy, not the hot sauce.)

So we took another guess before looking at Idaho’s choice. Maybe it was one of the booze-infused flavors at The STIL. Those 21+ creations did land the growing local ice cream chain on 24/7 Tempo’s list of “The Best Places to Get Ice Cream in America” and some of the flavors get pretty extravagant. For example, they’re scoping up a flavor called “Nightcap on Eckert” this July. That’s ice cream flavored with Kahlua, espresso, chocolate cake & heath pieces. There’s another one made with baseball fans in mind. “Field of Dreams” is a butterscotch ice cream made with beer and Cracker Jacks. Did either of these appear in Idaho’s spot?

No. According to Delish, the weirdest ice cream flavor is made by Toni’s Sun Valley Ice Cream Co. They selected her “Chai Tea” flavor, which doesn’t sound weird to us! It sounds positively delicious. In picking Toni’s the article says:

Skip the coffee shop and scoop this frozen treat for your afternoon pick-me-up. Bonus: It'll make you feel warm and fuzzy inside thanks to baking spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of black pepper.

Toni’s isn’t a typical ice cream parlor. It’s all handmade in Idaho and sold wholesale through grocery stores in the Wood River and Boise area. You can also find scoops of it at over 15 restaurants and events in and near Ketchum.

