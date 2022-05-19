Watch 3 Vintage WWII Era Fighter Planes Take to the Skies Over Boise

The three-day, Memorial Day Weekend is sneaking up on us. You may be headed up 55 to celebrate the unofficial start of summer in McCall, camping or just sticking close to the Treasure Valley. If you're in town on Memorial Day Monday, you're in for quite the treat!

The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa is preparing for its annual Memorial Day Flyover recognizing the service and sacrifice of Treasure Valley Veterans and honoring the healthcare heroes who've worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. As part of the tribute, three WWII-era fighter planes will fly over eleven different cemeteries and hospitals from Nampa to Boise. The flyover starts just before 11 a.m. and will pass by the side (south or west) of each of the hospitals. Here's a look at the route:

10:59 a.m. - Saint Al's Nampa

11:00 a.m. - Kohlerlawn Cemetery

11:04 a.m. - Saint Al's Eagle/Merrill Park

11:11 a.m. - Veterans Cemetery

11:13 a.m. - Morris Hill Cemetery

11:14 a.m. - St. Luke's Boise/Boise VA

11:15 a.m. - Veterans Memorial Park

11:16 a.m. - Cloverdale Cemetery

11:17 a.m. - Meridian Cemetery

Right now, the aircraft list includes two P-40 planes and one P-51 plane. The planes are named the "Boise Bee," "Sneak Attack" and "Parrot Head."

The Warhawk Air Museum is typically closed on Mondays, but as part of their Memorial Day plans they will be open with discounted admission. Tickets are just $5 on Monday, May 30. Kids age six and under are FREE! For more info about visiting the museum on Memorial Day and to see a visual of the flyover click HERE.

