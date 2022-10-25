Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One

Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!

Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.

Late last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its Winter Outlook and briefed the public on what a third consecutive La Nina means for winter weather. Things sure look different than they did when the first forecast was issued on September 15! How different? Let’s take a look at the maps.

Will Winter be Bone Chilling in Boise for 2022-2023?

According to the new outlook, chances of below-normal temperatures are prevalent in a significant portion of the Pacific Northwest. However, the temperature outlook for the Boise area has remained unchanged from the initial forecast. The map still shows “equal chances of temperatures above or below normal. What does “normal” mean?

Will Boise Experience Another Snowmageddon During Winter 2022-2023?

This is the map that looks significantly different than it did in September. It’s now showing our area in a band expecting above-normal precipitation. According to historical data available through the National Weather Service, “normal” precipitation for a Boise winter (December-February) is 4 inches.

Many of us still compare any winter forecast to Snowmageddon 2016-2017. That winter, Boise saw 6.17 inches of precipitation. If that seems low, just remember this number represents liquid precipitation. Since the precipitation was frozen, 39.1 inches of snow piled up that winter.

Until we see just how cold it gets, it’s hard to say whether or not you’ll need to dig out that snowblower you panic-bought because of Snowmageddon and have used less than five times since. That said, these are the snow totals considered “normal” for the Boise area.

The Bottom Line for Boise

Whether it's snow or rain, a wetter winter means good news for our area. The Winter Drought Outlook shows drought conditions that have plagued Idaho either coming to an end or improving for most of the state by the end of January. That’s a beautiful thing to hear!

While we sit and wait to see how the winter actually plays out, check out the winter extremes Boise’s experienced over the years!

