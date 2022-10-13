Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise

Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!

We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now it’s October 12 and temperatures are expected to hover just under 80º for another week. Normal highs for this time of the year are normally 10-15º cooler.

We’re fairly sure that “False Fall” lasted for exactly one day and that was September 22 when temperatures only got up to 70º.” It seems like we’re perpetually trapped in “Second Summer” and “Actual Fall” is never coming. We get this sinking feeling that we’re going to go straight from Summer to Winter without getting to enjoy our favorite season.

So just how chilly and snowy does the winter look for Boise and the rest of Idaho? The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center recently released its extended outlook for winter 2022-2023. Here’s what it says we should brace ourselves for.

Will Winter be Bone Chilling in Boise for 2022-2023?

According to the forecast, it’s essentially a “toss-up” when it comes to winter temperatures in the Boise area. We’re in the white area which means “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” So what does “average” look like?

Will Boise Experience Another Snowpocalyse During Winter 2022-2023?

Some of you will be really excited by this answer. Others will feel let down. The answer is probably not. Like the temperatures, the National Weather Service is predicting “equal chances of precipitation above or below average.” So what could that mean? Take a peek at the averages for Boise.

The good news, at least as far as Idaho’s drought is concerned, is that areas further north than Boise show a decent probability of greater than average snowfall.

Since the forecast didn’t tell us much, we’re interested in what YOU think will happen. We know you’re probably not a meteorologist, but we’re always interested in what our readers think. Feel free to shout out your predictions in the comment section wherever you’re reading this.

While we wait out these (hopefully) final weeks of above average temperature, check out the winter extremes Boise's experienced over the years!

