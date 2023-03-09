Yes, Boise Could Tie a 90 Year Old Snowfall Record Tonight

Earlier this week, we made the mistake of walking from our car into the gym without wearing a coat. “Well, we’ll be hot after our workout and it’s not a long walk back to the car.”

What a tragic mistake that was. When we walked into the lobby, we could see it was snowing…again. And these weren’t little flakes. These were HUGE fluffy flakes that were quickly sticking to our vehicle. Annoyed, we grabbed our cold coat and snowbrush out of the front seat and got to clearing the windows. Five minutes later we got THIS delivered to our phones.

Yes, we live in Idaho. Yes, it periodically snows in March. But this is getting ridiculous. Meteorological Winter is over. The normal high temperature this time of year is 52º. March isn’t roaring in like a lion, it’s dancing in like Snowmiser from The Year Without a Santa Claus.

And it could be setting us up to tie or break a snow record that’s stood since 1933. According to the National Weather Service office in Boise, we’ve had 11 consecutive days of snow measuring over 0.0 inches. Another storm system is supposed to bring strong winds and precipitation into the Treasure Valley around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

Overnight temperatures look like they’ll be hovering just above freezing but if we get at least .1” of snow before 11:59 p.m., we’ll tie the all-time record of 12 days of consecutive snowfall in Boise. The current record was set between January 21 and February 1, 1933. (A time of the year, which in our opinion, is less annoying to be talking about snow.)

When Was Boise’s Latest Snowfall?

Many of us won’t soon forget the .5” of snow dumped on Boise during the morning commute on May 9, 2022. Last year’s May snow wasn’t the latest measurable snow that Boise’s seen. That record was set in 1922, when .1” of an inch fell on May 26.

While it wasn’t measurable, traces of snow in Boise have been reported in June four times since 1872. Most recently? June of 2008.

On average, Boise is done with snowfall by March 24. Will it play out that way this year? Looks like we’ll have to wait and see!

