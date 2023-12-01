5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know

We knew it was coming. We even had a rough idea of just how much of the white stuff Boise’s first winter storm of the year would dump in the valley. But when it came time to pull out of the garage, common sense went out the window.

Boise’s first snowfall of the year finally arrived on November 30. By 5:02 the next morning there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 Westbound that blocked all lanes and brought traffic to a standstill. The Waze Map had the “stand still traffic jam” icon all over it. Parkcenter became a game of “Whose Lane Is It Anyway?” where the lanes are made up and the lines don’t matter. You know, because they were buried under the snow.

While many of us would’ve preferred to stay snuggled in bed, the first snow came on a work day and there were no school cancellations. Not only did you have to wake up and get moving, you likely had to leave early because the roads were a mess.

It does take a little time to readjust to driving (and sometimes walking) in winter weather conditions. To make the transition of seasons easier for you, we put together this handy guide to things you may have forgotten about when it comes to your vehicle or sidewalks in winter weather!

