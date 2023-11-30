Big Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

Typically, Boise sees its first snowfall of the year by November 22. It may be a little late in 2023, but our area is about to get it’s first taste of winter in a big way!

Your kids had a week off school for the Thanksgiving holiday, but that’s not going to stop them from performing their “Snow Day” rituals before bed tonight. Wearing their PJs inside out. Sticking a spoon under their pillow. Flushing an ice cube down the toilet. If there’s a chance that snow blanketing the valley floor could cancel or delay school, they’ll do whatever it takes!

Will enough of the white stuff pile up to give the kids a long weekend? It’s tough to say because we live in a part of the country where Mother Nature is notorious for changing her mind every five minutes! The mountains are expected to be buried under one or two feet of snow, making travel in and around unpleasant.

But what about in the valley where most of us have to commute to work or school? The Treasure Valley will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon until 5 a.m. on Saturday morning. Here’s what six expert sources are predicting for Boise’s snowfall totals.

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel advises residents that travel could be very difficult with snow expected to hit during the morning and evening commutes. They predict 2-5” for the valley.

Weather Underground

We took Weather Undergound’s day-by-day forecast and added them together for the length of the advisory. From Thursday evening thru Saturday morning, they’re predicting 2.9”.

KTVB

Jim Duthie last updated KTVB’s forecast at 4:43 a.m. on Thursday. That last update said the western Treasure Valley could see 1-2” and the upper Treasure Valley could see 2-5”.

CBS 2

Vasili Varlamos updated CBS 2’s forecast at 4 a.m. on Thursday. Their weather team is predicting 1-2” for the Treasure Valley.

Idaho News 6

Allie Triepke at Idaho News 6 seems VERY excited about the snow because her headline is “Bring on the Snow!” She updated their forecast just after 7 a.m. on Thursday and said the models they’re seeing are keeping things cold enough that snow might keep falling into Saturday morning with a chance of 1-2” inches piling into Friday morning with another 3-6” falling Friday night into Saturday.

Treasure Valley Weather HQ

And finally, we arrive at the most entertaining forecaster in our area - Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ. Not only are his forecasts incredibly informative, but he is also hilarious! Since Snowpocalypse, many people regard him as the most accurate forecast for our area that you can find. He says the best chance of snow in the Valley will happen from Thursday afternoon to Saturday afternoon with 2-6” possible. The closer you get to the Snake River, the less snow you’ll see.

