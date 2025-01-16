Idaho Amazon Prime Shoppers Face a BIG Change in Shopping Experience Soon

Quick shipping. Easy returns. Access to some really good series, docuseries and movies. There are a lot of reasons why Idahoans LOVE their Amazon Prime subscription. Unfortunately, one of the cool perks that comes with being a subscriber is about to be taken away from Idaho shoppers.

If you’re anything like us, clothes are one of the things that you’re hesitant to buy from Amazon. You click on a cute dress or a pair of jeans that has a four star rating, only to also get the message that the item is one that’s often returned. You seem to be in between all of the sizes on the chart. To order or not? That’s a question that would be so much easier to answer if you could just try it on.

Enter one of the best features on Amazon Prime -Try Before You Buy. If the “try before you buy” icon appears on a clothing item’s page, you can checkout without your card being charged. Amazon sends you the clothes in about four-six business days and you have seven days to try them on.

Once you decide what you want to keep and what you want to send back, get back on Amazon and tell them what you’re sending back. Once your returns make their way back to Amazon, your card is only charged for what you keep.

The feature wasn’t totally perfect. If you’re a shopper that has tried to avoid credit cards, you’re out of luck. You can’t use debit cards or gift cards with “try before you buy.” But if you’re like most of the population and have a major credit card? You’re set.

Well…you were.

Amazon Ending “Try Before You Buy” Sooner Than You Think

Amazon Sortation Center In Georgia Prepares For Holiday Rush Sean Rayford, Getty Images loading...

USA Today reports that after nearly seven years, Amazon is discontinuing the “Try Before You Buy” service on January 31. Amazon told the newspaper that due to some of the limitations of the program and the evolution of AI tools that can help customers do a virtual try-on and personalize size recommendations, the service isn’t as necessary as it once was.

Amazon does, however, want customers to be very aware that they are not changing anything about their easy, free return policy. You can still drop those off at Amazon pick-up counters inside UPS stores, Staples and Kohl’s. Of course, there will be one less of those come April when the Kohl’s location at Boise Towne Square Mall closes.

