Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?

Remember when Tim and Faith were doing The Soul 2 Soul tour? Well they made it through the Treasure Valley and ate like the healthy king and queen they are. They specifically requested food from Peaceful Belly Farm, A diverse and certified organic family farm with a restaurant. The food was delivered to the Arena just for them. According to the Idaho Statesman, here's what they requested.

arugula

salad mix

baby chard

green baby kale

red baby kale

spinach

baby MIng Qui

baby Joy Choy

bunch green garlic

bunch radishes

rhubarb

asparagus

Boise's Moon's Kitchen Cafe is known for great food and "World Famous Milkshakes." Movie star Pierce Brosnan wandered in and ate and enjoyed the place while in town visiting his son Sean who was working in Boise at the time.

Big Jud's and their "World Famous Burgers" have been serving up since 1993. They are home of a couple of food challenges including a one-pound burger and a super-sized two-pound burger. Man v. Food host, Adam Richman came into the restaurant while shooting the show in Boise. Keep scrolling to see other local restaurants that made it on National TV.

