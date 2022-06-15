This One Dollar Home in Eagle Seems Too Good to be True!

So, I’m searching for affordable homes in Eagle today and... I saw an amazing home listed for just $1. You read that correctly... this home is starting at ONE DOLLAR haha and it’s too good to be true. Keep scrolling for pictures!

It’s got 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,342 square feet, along with a bunch of other amenities.

The home’s listing says...

“One of Eagle Idaho's elite neighborhoods. This beautiful executive home is a must see. Built in 2001 this custom home offers over 3300 sq ft. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2 fireplaces, beautiful large master bedroom with fireplace, seating area, and walk in closet. The kitchen is open to a wonderful living room with fireplace. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, large bonus room and 2 baths.”

ALL for just $1 haha! know, I know... this is for an auction, but it still looks funny seeing the listing at $1. Auction details below 👇

The listing continues…

“The incredible .8-acre lot offers a large, fenced backyard with a 50x36 shop. with a 50x13 bonus room. RV parking and a garden area. Showings to start June 11th. Home to be sold at live auction on July 8th @10am. Sold-As-Is. 5% earnest money, 30 days to close. Owners’ confirmation. 5% buyer’s premium paid to Downs auction at closing. Seller to provide title insurance + 1/2 of closing doc fees."

Check out the photos so you can see it for yourself! 👀

