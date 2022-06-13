This is One of Idaho’s Least Expensive, Must-See Attractions

If you’re traveling through Idaho and looking for something fun and inexpensive to do with your family, or even if you’re from here and simply looking for a new experience, this Boise attraction is inexpensive and it just might be the exact experience you’re looking for.

Cheapism says, “Whether you're in the midst of planning a road trip or looking at a map for the first time to decide where to go, you can count on finding plenty of free or cheap attractions across the country. We've taken an in-depth look at tourist destinations and found one site in every state that's sure to delight travelers on a budget.”

So, they compiled a list of Cheap Must-See Attractions in All 50 States and on the list for Idaho was Peregrine Fund World Center for Birds of Prey!

Their website says, “Soar into Summer, beginning Memorial Day, the World Center for Birds of Prey will be open daily! We are accepting drop-ins and pre-purchased online tickets.”

Cheapism had this to say about Idaho’s Peregrine Fun World Center for Birds of Prey...

“Near Boise, the Peregrine Fund's center is an 850-acre site with breeding facilities, offices, a research library, and educational facilities. Visitors enjoy getting a close look at, and learning about, birds of prey from around the world. Entrance is $5 to $10 a person.”

When you drop by, you can see and learn about all kinds of birds ranging from Eagles (including the Bald Eagle), Falcons, Hawks, Owls, Turkeys, and more.

