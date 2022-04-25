We recently took a deep dive into which of Idaho's 44 counties have the highest median home prices. This time around, we took a look at homes on the other side of the spectrum.

Colton Clark/Platinum Real Estate Group, PLLC Colton Clark/Platinum Real Estate Group, PLLC loading...

Based on the most recent data from Realtor.com, Idaho's median home price is $448,940...more than $40,000 over the national average. In March, the national average hit a new record high of $405,000

Get our free mobile app

If you're married to the idea of living in the Treasure Valley, the current housing market is disheartening at best. But if you're willing to look elsewhere in the state? You may have better luck finding something within your budget. There are 23 Idaho counties with median home prices UNDER the national average.

Based on the most figures from Realtor.com, these are the 10 counties in Idaho with the lowest median home prices. We found the cheapest home and the largest home on the market in each of these counties. Let's just say some of them need A LOT of TLC.

These 10 Idaho Counties Have the Most Affordable Home Prices Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 10 counties have the cheapest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the cheapest and/or largest home on the market in that county looks like.

KEEP READING: These 10 Idaho Counties Have the Most Expensive Home Prices Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 10 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like.