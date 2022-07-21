The Funniest Athlete Names Of All-Time…And One Idaho Inspired Name!

Sometimes, you can't help but to be a little immature. We all need it sometimes to break-up all the of the seriousness that comes with daily life.

Few things make me giggle like a funny name. I went to High School with Crystal Clear, William Williams, and Justin Case...so I grew up surrounded by names that make me laugh. However, these athletes have names that take it to the next level.

Key and Peele famously pointed out how ridiculous some professional athletes names are with a hilarious sketch on Comedy Central.

The sketch became so popular these fake athlete's names became household names, many times. Who could forget Xmus Jaxon Flaxon-Waxon? Or Donkey Teeth? Or...Dan Smith. Okay that one was normal.

Those names were clearly made up by clever comedians. These 40 names I'm about to share were not. They are totally real names of famous athletes. You probably cheered for several of these humans, maybe you even bought one of their jerseys, ironically or otherwise.

Here are 40 Athletes With The Funniest Names of All-Time.

Spud Webb representing Idaho (kinda)! These names are awesome, and it's not even a new thing. Athletes have had crazy names long before Key and Peele were on Comedy Central...even long before the duo was even born! Looking at you, Urban Shocker and Cannonball Titcomb.

Humans aren't the only ones with funny names, however. Some of our local Boise businesses have names that are clever and crack me up.

Let's check out some of them!

Five Funny Business Names In Boise I love when a business gets creative with their name. If you want my business, be creative! There's a lot of power in a name. Here are five funny business names in Boise.

5 Other Hilarious Boise Business Names You thought it was over after the first list? I don't think so. There are many more funny business names in Boise to get to. Let's meet five more of my favorites.

Names don't always have to be funny, however. Sometimes they can be clever. If you're expecting a baby soon, and none of those names did anything for you, consider these Idaho-inspired baby names for baby girls and baby boys!

Best Boise Inspired Names For Baby Girl Are you expecting a baby girl but don't know what to name her? Yes, you could look in a baby book. There, you'll find all the same names all of your friends and family were looking at when they were looking for baby names...in that same baby book.

Why not get creative? Maybe you live in Boise and want to show some pride for your beloved city. You know, there are some names around with significant meaning in Boise, Idaho that you could use for inspiration when naming your baby girl.

Here are 10 Boise inspired baby names for your little girl.