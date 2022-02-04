‘Temporarily Closed’ Greek Restaurant in Boise is Now Closed For Good

Five days after Governor Little issued the “Stay Home” order in 2020, the owners temporarily closed this location. They put the time, energy and staff they had into serving curbside and delivery orders out of their other location on State Street.

Like many local restaurants, Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, had to quickly pivot their business model and adapt to pandemic life. When they sat down and critically looked at what they were going to do with their locations on Parkcenter Boulevard and State Street. The Parkcenter location closed for 51 days.

Get our free mobile app

Mazzah announced the reopening of the Parkcenter kitchen on Instagram on May 20, 2020. Its return didn’t last long. We go to The Refuge next door all the time and noticed that sometime that summer a note reading “We Are Temporarily Closed” was hung on the door. It’s been such a long time that we can’t remember when we first saw the note, but a Yelp user posted a photo of it in September 2020. We go to Refuge at least twice a week and can't recall seeing it open again.

We searched through archived versions of their website and noticed that sometime between June and December 2021, the Parkcenter location was removed. The December snapshot shows State Street as the only location. Sometime around the holidays we noticed some of the restaurant equipment inside had been pushed into the dining room. It was becoming pretty clear that “temporarily closed” meant “permanently closed.”

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

This week, we noticed they had taken the sign down while driving home. Naturally, we couldn’t resist peering inside when we went to grab coffee at the nearby coffee shop the next day. It was totally empty.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

So what’s moving in next? The folks working at the coffee shop hadn’t heard anything yet. We searched through public records and couldn’t find any permits at that address. The suite listed for lease on commercial real estate website, Loopnet, isn’t the suite that was once Mazzah. It’s anyone’s guess right now!

The good news? The location on State Street is still thriving and open for business! They've routinely been voted "Best of Boise" for Mediterranean Food and we're sure it's a title they'll defend.

KEEP READING: 41 Treasure Valley Businesses We've Lost Since March 2020 The pandemic. Staffing issues. A struggling parent company. Deciding to re-brand. Those are all reasons over 40 local businesses called it quits over the last two years.

NEW RESTAURANTS ON THE WAY: Boise's Food Hall Announces It's First 11 Tenants The Warehouse, a new food hall in Downtown Boise, has plans to open in early Summer 2022. So far over 11 of its 20+ vendor spaces have been spoken for.