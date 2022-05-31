3 Boise Area Theaters Set to Offer 12 Weeks of $2 Fantastic Family Movies
For most kids in the Treasure Valley, the school year has finally come to a close. Others are just a few days away from the last day of school. For parents, having the kids home from school can get expensive!
The last thing you want them to do is sit inside with their noses buried in their tablets day in and day out, but the cost of going to Roaring Springs, Zoo Boise and trampoline parks starts to add up quickly. The kids aren't making any money, which means YOU are the one forking over the money. That's exactly why three Treasure Valley movie theaters are trying to save you some serious cash on a fun family outing.
Regal Edwards Boise, Regal Edwards Nampa Gateway and Regal Edwards Nampa Spectrum are taking part in Regal’s Summer Movie Express. All three theaters will offer $2 family friendly movies on Tuesdays and Wednesday beginning on Tuesday, May 31. The movies run for eleven weeks (Nampa Gateway does have a twelfth bonus weekend in August.)
Screenings at the Boise and Nampa Gateway locations appear to be at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. respectively. Showtimes at the Nampa Spectrum change slightly from week to week, so you’ll want to check the schedule ahead of time.
Both movies show on both days! Here’s a look at what’s playing this year!
Regal Movie Summer Express Schedule 2022
Edwards isn't the only theater offering discounted family movies this summer! Cinemark's Majestic Cinemas in Meridian has a similar program. To see what's playing and how much tickets cost, click HERE!