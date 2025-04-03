Officials Warn of Major Changes Coming Soon to Idaho Driver’s License

Most Idahoans over the age of 21 are used to renewing their driver’s license every four or eight years. However, officials are telling Idahoans that NOW is the time to act with a major change on the horizon.

The Idaho Department of Transportation has been actively reminding Idahoans to upgrade their driver’s licenses or state identification cards before May 7, 2025. Unless something changes in the coming days, that’s the day that the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Administration will start enforcing the REAL ID act.

READ MORE: Here's Who Needs an Idaho Star Card and Who Doesn't

As an observer, we feel a little bad for the social media manager at ITD. The amount of finger pointing, tempers and misinformation circulating in the comment sections of their posts is alarming. While Idaho DMVs are issuing the REAL ID compliant “Star Card,” they’re not responsible for the changes that are coming to requirements to board domestic flights. Neither are our Idaho lawmakers or Governor Little.

Idaho Transportation Department (itd.idaho.gov) Idaho Transportation Department (itd.idaho.gov) loading...

The REAL ID Act is a federal mandate that can be traced back to 2005. The 9/11 Commission recommended the REAL ID act as a way to hold all state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses to a set of minimum security standards. They believed with those in place, it would be harder for terrorists like those responsible for the 9/11 attacks to get travel documents. Under the act, Americans wouldn’t be able to get through TSA security or enter federal buildings without a non-compliant, REAL ID.

Get our free mobile app

President George W. Bush signed the act into law in May 2005, but enforcement kept getting delayed for various reasons like states refusing to participate or the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITD’s simply reminding travelers that if they normally show their Idaho driver’s license to get through the security gate at one of Idaho’s airports, that won’t cut it beginning May 7, 2025. Regular Idaho licenses and ID cards will no longer be accepted. Idaho Star Cards will be, as will other documents like a U.S. passport or the documents listed HERE.

Why Get an Idaho Star Card?

Canva + Idaho Transportation Department Canva + Idaho Transportation Department loading...

As we explained last month, you are under NO legal obligation to upgrade your Idaho license. However, ITD replied cheerfully to critics with some pros of having a Star Card when you travel.

If you’re flying domestically and plan on renting a car at your destination, you’ll need a driver’s license. Having a Star Card that gets you through the security gate and is accepted by your rental car company cuts down on the number of travel documents you need to bring along.

It’s also a more affordable option for those who don’t currently have a passport. Getting your passport for the first time costs $165 after the application and acceptance fee. Your first time passport card would cost $65.

The cost of a first time Idaho Star Card is $35 for four years or $60 for eight years, the same as a regular Idaho Driver’s license. You can add the star for those same fees if you’re in your 25 month renewal period. If you’re not, you can get a Star Card for the $20 duplicate fee.

Another pro of the Star Card? You can walk away with your temporary Star Card the day that you apply for it. Your official license should be in your mailbox in no more than three weeks. It’s a quicker turnaround than a passport. The US Department of State shows the current, routine passport processing time at four to six weeks.

Important Reminder for Ada County Residents

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

When we got our Star Card, we were in and out of the DMV under 15 minutes. However, you can no longer just walk into the DMV in Boise, Meridian or Star. All three facilities are now “by appointment only.”

The Canyon County DMV still allows walk-ins, but does allow you to schedule an appointment.