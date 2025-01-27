Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Idaho Driver’s License

Your bank account may still be trying to recover from your trip to cheer on the Broncos at the Fiesta Bowl, but you’re already dreaming of summer travel. If you’ve booked travel for May 7 or beyond, this is an important reminder that you don’t wait to ignore.

Idaho Star Card Deadline Quickly Approaching

Idaho Transportation Department (itd.idaho.gov) Idaho Transportation Department (itd.idaho.gov) loading...

After years of talking about the “Idaho Star Card,” rules for enforcing the Real ID Act will finally begin on May 7, 2025. Once they kick in, you won’t be able to use a regular Idaho driver’s license or ID to board commercial flights at any of Idaho’s airports. It won’t get you access to federal buildings either.

READ MORE: Experts Warn Idahoans to NOT Carry These 7 Items in Their Wallets

At the beginning of January, the Idaho Transportation Department reports that just over half of Idaho driver's licenses and ID cards have been upgraded to the star card.

What Is an Idaho Star Card and Do I Really Need One?

Looming Government Shutdown Could Affect TSA Security Lines At Airports Across The Country Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Back in 2005, the federal government passed something called the REAL ID Act based on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. The recommendation called for state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses around the country to follow a set of minimum security standards. With the standards in place, they believe it will be harder for terrorists to obtain travel documents. The Idaho Star Card is the Gem State’s answer to the REAL ID Act.

Get our free mobile app

Having an Idaho Star Card makes getting through airport security and into federal buildings faster, but it’s not 100% necessary. If you choose not to get one, you can still board commercial flights or access those federal facilities with a valid and current United States Passport or Passport Card.

Your regular old Idaho ID is still fine for doing things like driving, buying age-restricted products or entering nightclubs.

How Do I Get an Idaho Star Card?

We highly recommend making an appointment ahead of time with your county’s DMV. With the proper documents in hand, we were able to get in and out of the Ada County location within 10 minutes.

Once you’ve gathered the correct documents, you can get your Star Card when it’s time to renew your license or when you want to surrender your current license in exchange for a duplicate that adds the star. If you’re doing it during your renewal period, it’ll cost the same as a regular license. If you’re not in your renewal window, you can get the duplicate for $15.

What Documents Do I Need to Bring With Me?

Social Security To Increase Payments By Largest Amount In 40 Years Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images loading...

We know from experience that in Ada County, if you don’t have the proper documents when you arrive to check in they will send you away. You’ll need at least one document proving your identity and date of birth, your social security number, two documents proving your current physical address and your current ID.

There are more than a dozen acceptable documents to help you do this. We’ve put together an abbreviated list below, but you don’t see a suitable option, you can use ITD’s “Add the Star Tool” to see if you have the right documents ready to go.

Documents You Can Use to Get an Idaho Star Card Below is a short list of documents you may use to get your Idaho Star Card. For the FULL LIST and official list from ITD click HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Experts Warn You to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Your Wallet Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart