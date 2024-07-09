From its reliability and reach to its prices, there are plenty of reasons that Idahoans still rely on the United States Postal Service. However, the USPS has changes due to kick in this July and those changes will affect the way that Idahoans handle their mail services.

When the USPS introduced their “Forever Stamp” in 2007 they cost $.41 per stamp. What’s cool about those first Forever stamps is that if you find a page that you bought 17 years ago stuffed in the back of your junk drawer, you can still use them to mail a letter or card even though the cost of postage has risen more than a dozen times. A “Forever Stamp” is always worth the current price of first-class stamps, no matter when you purchased them.

Read More: USPS Warns Idaho Citizens About Dangerous Smishing Scam

That said, if you need to purchase stamps they’ll cost you more by mid-July. As part of their 10 year “Delivering for America” plan, the USPS is raising the price of stamps for the second time in 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The strategic plan meant to help modernize and revitalize the postal service started in 2021. Its ultimate goal is to help improve things like logistics, USPS facilities/equipment and fleet vehicles. Those things take a little bit of money, which is why price hikes were built into the plan. They predict that the plan will generate $44 billion in additional revenue.

How Will “Delivering for America” Affect Idahoans?

Canva Canva loading...

Starting July 14, everyone in the nation, including Idahoans will be paying more for stamps. Forever stamps will jump from 68 cents to 73 cents. First-Class Stamps aren’t the only rates affected. The new pricing structure also includes:

Letters (metered 1 oz.) jumping from 64 to 69 cents

Domestic postcards jumping from 53 to 56 cents

International postcards jumping from $1.55 to $1.65

International Letters (1 oz.) jumping from $1.55 to $1.65

Additional per-ounce price for single piece letters jumping from 23 to 28 cents.

So, if you still use the USPS to handle bills, birthday cards and important documents, just keep in mind that doing so will cost you a little bit more. Even with the price hike, the USPS still remains one of the most affordable ways to send letters and packages.

KEEP READING: 15 Items That You're Absolutely Banned from Mailing in Idaho If you're a regular Idahoan without special permits or certifications, these are items that you're absolutely not allowed to mail through the United States Postal Service. This doesn't represent all prohibited and restricted items, so if you've got a question about something you'd like to mail click HERE for more. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Gifts for Boise Area Mail Carriers Under $20 Since the federal government actually has rules for what you can and cannot tip your mail carrier during the holidays (and year-round,) here are 10 ideas that meet their requirements. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart