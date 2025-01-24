What The Squirrel Nests May Tell Us About the Rest Of Idaho’s Winter

Depending what part of the state you’re in, January may have seemed like a bust if you actually enjoy winter weather but the season isn’t over yet! What may still be coming our way? The critters in your yard may be trying to tell you.

Short of the arctic blast that dropped low temperatures into the teens, winter’s been pretty uneventful in the Treasure Valley. We didn’t see the first measurable snowfall of the season until New Year’s Day and so far, we’ve only gotten 2.3” total. We can’t say the same for other parts of the state that saw close to a foot this month and also got to experience Idaho’s first “Extreme Cold Warning.”

Will these trends continue? There may be a clue waiting for you in the form of a squirrel's nest in your yard!

That Ball of Leaves in Your Tree Isn’t a Birds Nest

What’s a squirrel’s nest look like? You’ve probably been looking at one for months and didn’t realize it. That big ball of leaves and sticks that you see on your mostly bare tree in the winter isn’t a bird’s nest. It’s actually a squirrel “drey” where your neighborhood squirrels are keeping warm and dry during the winter months.

What Can a Squirrel’s Nest and Winter Have to Do With Each Other?

According to Perky-Pet, squirrels may build two-three nests near the area they call home. Having options gives them a place to hide in the event that a predator is after them. They may also use the other nests to store a surplus of food. Most of the nest building happens in the fall so they’ll have a place to weather the elements during the winter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac suggests that squirrels have almost a sixth sense when it comes to winter. As we’ve told you before, seeing them gathering and storing nuts early in the season is a sign that a harsh winter is on the way, according to weather folklore.

They also explain that seeing nests higher in trees could be an indicator of winter packing a punch. We’re talking colder temperatures and more snow. If the nest is lower, winter may be a little kinder.

What Does the Rest of Winter Hold for Idaho?

We can’t make a bold prediction for the rest of the state, but here in Southeast Boise there are three squirrel dreys in the tree in front of our apartment. We've pointed them out in the photo.

Two of them are pretty low on the branches and the other is pretty close to the top of the tree. Is that an indication that February will be fairly mild? We sure hope that’s what the squirrels are trying to tell us!

Where are the nests in the trees in your yard and what part of the state are you in? Let us know!