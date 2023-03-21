New Alehouse With Amazing Indoor Putt Putt Opens in Boise

After almost 21 months of waiting, one of the most anticipated projects in Boise’s North End is ready for guests to grab a pint and hit the links!

Our friends at BoiseDev first reported that local brewery, Sockeye Brewing, would be moving into the vacant 36th Street Garden Center & Bistro in June 2021. A year went by without many details on the project until the brewery confirmed that they had signed the lease and were ready to start renovations in June 2022.

Facebook/Sockeye Alehouse Facebook/Sockeye Brewing loading...

When the brewery made the announcement, they revealed some of the specs of the project:

12,00 square feet

Full-service restaurant with large indoor and outdoor dining areas

A location-specific menu that would differ from their location on Fairview

New Alehouse to Feature 9-Hole Indoor Putting Course

But the feature that raised a lot of eyebrows and interest in visiting the new location was the reveal of a project within the project that we now know will be called “The Turn.” It’s a 9-hole indoor putting course designed by PuttTek, an Arizona-based company specializing in the design & installation of synthetic turf.

Facebook/Sockeye Brewing Facebook/Sockeye Brewing loading...

PuttTek’s president was a competitive golfer for over 30 years and ever since he designed the first PuttTek course (installed in his own backyard) he wanted their courses to be fun for families, but still challenging and interesting enough for experienced golfers to want to play over and over.

The putting course will have its own bar and a separate menu from the rest of the restaurant.

When Will the Sockeye’s “Sockeye Alehouse” Open?

After MONTHS of stalking their Facebook page, we finally found an update for the project. The brewery announced that they’re having a soft opening beginning Tuesday, March 21. They’ll be serving a limited menu and limiting capacity/hours until their grand opening the weekend of April 7-8.

Their current tap list features 14 beers, including their seven signature year-round brews like Dagger Falls IPA and Lonesome Larry Lager and some of the more seasonal beers like Starlight Honey Steam Beer and an oatmeal copper ale made with coffee from Neckar Coffee on 10th Street.

Facebook/Sockeye Brewing Facebook/Sockeye Brewing loading...

Looking at the food menu, you’ll see some crossover with some of the most popular starters from the Fairview location like the Sockeye Salmon Strips, finger steaks and poutine but the rest of the menu is indeed unique to this location.

Authors Note: If you’re planning on checking out Sockeye Alehouse’s soft opening, it’s closed for a private event on Saturday, March 25.

The new alehouse is just one of the cool new places for indoor fun when the weather looks iffy. Meridian also recently welcomed a new, two-story indoor go-kart track. Check that out below!

New Indoor 2 Story Go-Karting Experience Is Now Open in Meridian K1 Speed is now open in Meridian. It combines the toasty warmth of Fast Lane with the double-decker track from Wahooz, while adding its own twist on the go-karting experience by installing LED lights around the track! For more on the facility click HERE.

KEEP READING: 10 Incredible Adventures That Must Be On Your Idaho Summer Bucket List From hikes to waterslides to kayaking in beautiful blue waters, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this summer!