Win Stampede for the Cure Tickets With 107.9 LITE-FM!

The Snake River Stampede is back for its 107th year July 19-23 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa! We're inviting you to wear your pink and join us for the most important night of the rodeo!

Stampede for the Cure is back on Wednesday, July 20! Breast Cancer is something that absolutely needs to be talked about more, especially in the Gem State. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Catching it early through regular mammograms is essential.

Unfortunately, Idaho ranks last in the United States for women getting potentially life-saving mammograms. That's why Stampede for the Cure has dedicated itself to raising over $750,000 dollars since 2006 to provide these important mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women in Idaho. Until there is a cure, there's Stampede for the Cure!

Want to be part of an amazing and inspiring night at the rodeo? Let's make it happen!

First, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone. Then, just fill out the form below. It's really that easy!

The contest will close on Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m.

