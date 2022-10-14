Silly-Not-Scary Halloween Movies Idaho Families Can Watch Together
Halloween Fun for Everyone
Horror movies and slasher flicks aren't for everyone! We all know someone who won't set foot in a haunted house. They're usually the same people who shy away from telling or listening to ghost stories. And that's okay! If chills and thrills aren't your cup of witch's tea, you're not flying solo.
Finding a Halloween film an entire family take in together can be tough task. This can be especially true for families with children of all ages. As parents, we get that! The tween doesn't always want to watch the same movie the toddler does.
Then again, sometimes the cauldron boils down to adults that've exhausted their last ounce of tolerance on their kid's mind-numbing tv shows. They're looking for something that doesn't make 90 minutes of family time on the couch feel like a prison sentence. We think that's fair.
The Groovy-Not-Gory Movie List
Our spooky and silly-not-scary list of flicks has something for every age. Scroll on for a list of fun Halloween movies Idaho families can laugh along with together in 2022.