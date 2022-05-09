Win SOLD OUT Cool Zone Passes for BMF With LITE-FM’s Secret Contest

We want to thank you for listening to 107.9 LITE-FM with a new secret contest!

Getty Images for Spotify Getty Images for Spotify loading...

You have the chance to win the very last pair of tickets for the SOLD OUT Boise Hunter Homes Cool Zone. Plus, we will select a daily winner to get general admission tickets to see the show! The more you play, the more chances you have to win!

Get our free mobile app

The Cool Zone is a 21+, fenced off area near the Commercial Tire Main Stage with free food and two free drinks. Who will you see on the Commercial Tire Main Stage? Check out this year's line-up!

Boise Music Festival Mainstage Line-Up

How to Play:

Listen for us to shout out a town in the Treasure Valley at :10 after every hour from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every weekday. When you hear it, enter the city name on this page. You must submit the codewords by 11:59 p.m. each day of the contest. There are 8 CHANCES TO ENTER every weekday! Example: “Our listeners in BOISE are the best! Thank you so much for having 107.9 LITE-FM on at work today!"