13 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets That Have the Best Odds of Winning $50K or More

Did you hear the big shopping news? Amazon is bringing back their “Prime Big Deal Days” next month!

What is “Prime Big Deal Days?” It’s basically Amazon Prime Day 2.0. You’ll see sales and savings similar to what the online retail giant showed customers back in July, but this time around it happens in October. October 10 and 11, if we’re getting specific. If you were eyeing a deal this summer but forgot to buy it before Prime Day was over, this is the perfect opportunity to grab that item off your wishlist. Or, if you’re highly organized, it’s a great time to start your holiday shopping!

Of course, shopping is always a little more fun when you've got some extra cash in the bank!

That’s why we’re here with another backup get-rich-quick scheme: Idaho Lottery scratch tickets! Did you know that there’s currently an Idaho Lottery scratch game in circulation with a $1,000,000 top prize?! It might not be Powerball money, but it is pay-off-your-debt, life-changing money!

So, is there anything you can do to better your chance of winning a huge cash prize on an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket? Yes! Knowing how many top prizes are left and how many of the tickets for the game have been sold can help you pick a ticket that brings you one step closer to some fall cash!

The great part is, finding that information isn’t hard at all. The lottery updates it frequently on its website and mobile app! We dug through their current games and found 13 different tickets with a jackpot of $50,000 or more that haven’t been found yet! To make our strategy guide, more than 50% of the tickets for the game had to have been sold.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of September 20. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

13 Fun Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Giant Jackpots of $50K or More Remaining This list is up to date as of September 20, 2023!

