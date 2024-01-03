15 Idaho Lottery Scratch Games That Have the Most Top Prizes in January 2024

The holidays have come and gone. If you were lucky enough to find some Idaho Lottery scratch tickets in your stocking or received a stack of them in a White Elephant gift exchange, you could be sitting on thousands of dollars!

What are your big financial goals for 2024? Maybe you spent a little more on holiday shopping than you originally planned to and you’d like to pay off those credit card balances sooner, rather than later. Maybe you’re just a few payments away from never having to make a car payment again. You can’t wait to pay off that auto loan once and for all. $50,000 should do it, right?

You may have not won the $842 million New Year’s Day Powerball drawing, but the Idaho Lottery still has dozens of ways to strike it rich before the end of the month. There are currently 40 different scratch games in stores with top prizes ranging anywhere from $1,000 to $1,000,000!

In order to win cash, you have to actually buy a ticket. You can’t win if you don’t play, but what can you do to increase your chances at finding one of those top prizes? Mentally arm yourself with the knowledge to pick the “right” ticket when you get in front of the lottery vending machine or your cashier.

What Do We Mean by the “Right” Ticket?

The Idaho Lottery wants to be as transparent with players as possible, so they continuously update the scratch game page on their website letting players know which games still have top and high tier prizes remaining and how much of the game has sold out. The higher the percentage of tickets sold, the better chance you have at finding a life changing top prize when you buy yours!

Our friend David at the Idaho Lottery explains that they remove scratch games from stores once the last top prize is claimed at the lottery office in Boise. So, when their website says you have a chance to win $50,000, $200,000, even $1,000,000…you really do have a shot at that money!

The information is ALWAYS available on their website and in their app, but we did some of the leg work for you to find some big money in the new year! We dug into the current games and found 16 different tickets with jackpots of $50,000 or more that haven’t been found yet. To make our strategy guide, about 70% of the tickets for each game had to have been sold.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of January 3. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

