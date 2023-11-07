12 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining

The holiday season is about to kick into high gear and with it comes a lot of expenses. Could one of these lucky tickets be your way to get through it without having to swipe your credit card?

RetailMeNot recently released the findings of their extensive “Holiday Shopping Survey” and revealed that even though inflation still stinks and everything is still expensive, shoppers are actually planning to increase their holiday spending in 2023. The average shopper will spend $932 this year, up from $725 in 2022. It’s estimated that $200 of that total will be spent on themselves.

Does that mean self-gifting? Does that mean plane tickets to be with family? Does that include what they’ll send on decorations for the house or food for Christmas Dinner? More or less, the answer is “yes, all of it.”

Having extra cash during the holiday season would certainly make the season more enjoyable and less stressful! The season is busy enough without putting in overtime or picking up a side hustle, so you’re cutting corners. You’ve already told yourself you’re going to hit it big playing the Idaho Lottery.

Big Changes Come to the Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle

You picked a good year to do it! Tickets for their extremely popular “$1,000,000 Raffle” went on sale in late October. While they expect it to sell out again, the number of tickets being sold increased from 250,000 in 2022 to 450,000 in 2023 and that’s a GOOD THING. They increased the number of tickets sold because they’re adding a SECOND $1,000,000 top prize. Your odds are now down to 1 in 225,000. Not too shabby!

Scratch Tickets Have HUGE Prizes Too, Including $1,000,000

A raffle ticket will cost you $10 and if you’re anything like us, you tend to get cash back at the grocery store and walk over to the lottery vending machine to buy your tickets. Those machines don’t give change, so you’ll buy your raffle ticket AND a few scratch tickets with your remaining balance. That way, even if you don’t win the $1,000,000 you still have a good shot at winning one of the top prizes in Idaho to pay off those holiday credit card bills, pay the mortgage or rent for a few months and maybe take a vacation somewhere sunny when low temps in Idaho are in the frigid single digits.

There are some BIG jackpots available for scratch tickets! You can help yourself become a winner by knowing just how many of the tickets for each game have already been sold and which ones have top-tier prizes left! What if we told you that information isn’t a heavily guarded government secret? It’s information that the Idaho Lottery has readily available and updates regularly on their website and app.

We dug into the current cames and found 12 different tickets with jackpots of $50,000 or more that haven’t been found yet. To make our strategy guide, more than 60% of the tickets for each game had to have been sold.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of November 7. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

