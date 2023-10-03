Major Changes Coming to One of Idaho’s Most Popular Lottery Games

Right now everyone has lottery fever! Your office booking has probably already come to your desk asking if you want to be in the pool for October 4’s $1.2 billion drawing. You know you’re going to say yes because when your co-workers hit the big one, there’s no way that you’re going to be the only one showing up to work the next day!

At press time, this is the third-largest jackpot in Powerball’s history. Whether it’s in an office pool or on your own ticket, you’re not going to pass up the chance to win big. Of course, the odds aren’t really in your favor. According to Powerball’s website, the odds of winning something in the Powerball are 1 in 24.87. It’s likely that “something” will be $4 or $7, the lowest tier prizes in the multistate lottery. Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

While the odds are low, you should never say never. At least five Idahoans have hit the Powerball jackpot over the years. You can read their stories HERE.

Idaho’s Best Shot at $1 Million

Of course, Idahoans know that there’s a game out there that gives you REALLY good odds of winning $1 million. That game is the Idaho Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Raffle.” In past editions of the game, the Idaho Lottery sold just 250,000 tickets per year. That means your shot at winning the top prize of $1 million was 1 in 250,000. There was so much interest in the game’s 16th run in 2022 that tickets sold out in just 23 days, a new record! Tickets for the game normally go on sale in October.

Big Changes Coming to 2023’s $1 Million Raffle

If you LOVE this game, brace yourself for some big changes in 2023! They’re changes that Idaho Lottery players will be thrilled about. The lottery recently sent their VIP club members an e-mail announcing that the 2023 edition will have TWO $1 million prizes. The number of tickets sold will increase from 250,000 to 450,000.

We’ll save you from breaking out the calculator. That means your odds of winning a million just got better. With two top prizes out there, the odds of winning $1 million are now down to 1 in 225,000! There will also be two $10,000 winners selected for the game.

Even the lowest tier prize available is better than the lowest tier Powerball prize. 14,500 Idahoans will win at least $15.

Tickets On Sale Soon

As we mentioned, last year’s game sold out in record time. Even with 200,000 more tickets available, lottery officials expect the game to sell out again in 2023. They’ll announce the winner on December 27 or four business days after the last ticket is sold, whichever is later. (They always do the drawing after Christmas because so many people gift $1,000,000 Lottery tickets during the holiday season.)

Tickets go on sale at 4 a.m. on October 21. There are some cool opportunities to win cash BEFORE the grand prize drawing. To learn more click HERE.

