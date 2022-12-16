15 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining

If there’s one thing that 2022 will be remembered for, it will be remembered for how outrageously expensive EVERYTHING was and it impacted the way people felt about the holidays.

Retail Me Not did a holiday shopping survey in October and found that Americans that at least 51% of us were planning to buy fewer things this year and 27% were scaling back on gift-giving. Bank Rate surveyed people about their holiday travel plans around the same time and 79% of people who were planning to travel this year were adjusting their plans because of inflation.

Couple inflation problems with Idaho’s already outrageous housing market and it’s no surprise that many of us are feeling uneasy with the word “recession” being thrown around. That said, December 16’s Mega Millions jackpot is $429 million. If you hit the winning numbers, even after taxes, you’d basically be recession-proof.

If you’re anything like us when you go to buy your Powerball or Mega Millions tickets you just can’t resist picking up a couple of scratch tickets, too! That way, even if you don’t win the big multi-state game you still have a good shot at winning one of the top prizes in Idaho to pay off those holiday credit card bills, pay the mortgage or rent for a few months and maybe take a vacation somewhere sunny when low temps in Idaho are in the frigid single digits!

Don’t say “but I never win anything!” A $300,000 Ace of Spades scratch ticket was just sold at the Fred Meyer on Federal Way in Boise. We shop at that Fred Meyer and usually buy a handful of scratchers there. That could’ve been us!

Of course, you actually have to play to win. You can help yourself become a winner by knowing just how many of the tickets for each game have already been sold and which ones have top-tier prizes left!

What if we told you that information isn’t a heavily guarded government secret? It’s actually information that the Idaho Lottery has readily available and updates regularly on their website and app. We dug into the current cames and found 15 different tickets with jackpots of $50,000 or more that haven’t been found yet. To make our strategy guide, more than 40% of the tickets for each game had to have been sold.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of December 16. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

15 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining This list is up to date as of December 16, 2022!

