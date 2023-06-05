11 Fun Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Giant Jackpots of $30K or More Remaining

Whether the calendar says it or not, summer has arrived in Boise. You’ve got things you’d like to do this season but some of them require a little bit of money. Summer is when you should be using your PTO, not working overtime to try to pay for that summer fun!

Splurging on summer fun looks a little bit different for everyone. For one family, they may dream of having their only ski boat and brand new wakeboards to enjoy at Lucky Peak. Another may be itching to break ground on an in-ground pool. The house down the block has thought about installing a top-of-the-line outdoor kitchen. One street over, there’s a family hoping to fly the entire family to Disney World.

Trying to finance those summer dreams takes a lot of work, but if you were to hit it big on an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket? You could be covered!

The Idaho Lottery is constantly freshening up its line-up of scratch tickets with prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1,000,000. Yes, you read the number of zeros correctly. There’s currently an Idaho Lottery game on the market with a top prize of $1,000,000. That’s absolutely life-changing money.

So, is there anything you can do to better your chance of winning a huge cash prize on an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket? Yes! Knowing how many top prizes are left and how many of the tickets for the game have been sold can help you pick a ticket that brings you one step closer to your summer fun dreams coming true!

The great part is, finding that information isn’t hard at all. The lottery updates it frequently on its website and mobile app! We dug through their current games and found 11 different tickets with a jackpot of $30,000 or more that haven’t been found yet! To make our strategy guide, more than 40% of the tickets for the game had to have been sold.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of June 5. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

11 Fun Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Giant Jackpots of $30K or More Remaining This list is up to date as of June 5, 2023!

