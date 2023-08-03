11 Awesome Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Jackpots of $50K or More Remaining

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, August 4 drawing is massive! If you’re anything like us, you’ll probably pick up a few scratch tickets while buying those Mega Millions tickets.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since mid-April and after 30 draws that have failed to produce a jackpot winner, Friday night’s jackpot is now sitting at $1.25 billion! It’s the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s 21-year history. If someone from Idaho were to win that jackpot, they’d become just the second person to win a Mega Millions jackpot in the entire state!

If you’re planning to buy tickets for the next drawing, you have until 7:55 on Friday night.

We’re not sure how many Idaho Lottery players have the same playing habits as we do. We typically buy our tickets at Albertsons after checking out our groceries. We’ll ask for $20 cash back and go drop it in one of the Idaho Lottery vending machines. Those machines don’t give change, so we split it down the middle. We spend $10 on Mega Millions tickets and the remaining $10 on scratch tickets. That strategy worked out pretty well for us last week. We ended up winning $45 on scratch tickets!

And we’d like to think it’s because we knew which games to play! You see, the Idaho Lottery regularly updates its list of scratch games with information like how many top prizes and high-tier prizes are remaining and the percentage of tickets already sold for that game. Knowing that information brings you one step closer to winning some big money.

We looked through that list and tracked down 11 different tickets with top prize jackpots still remaining after more than 50% of the game has been sold. These jackpots are HUGE. We’re talking anywhere from $50,000 to $1 MILLION!

Important Note: This list is up to date as of August 2. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

11 Fun Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Giant Jackpots of $50K or More Remaining This list is up to date as of August 3, 2023!

