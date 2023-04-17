Over the last few weeks, we’ve been giving you a chance to win cash, up to $30,000. That sort of money could be life changing!

We’ve loved hearing how you would spend that cash if you won. Vacations, paying off debt, finishing projects around the home, a down payment for a home, treating your kids or grandkids to something nice. There’s nothing more we’d like than to make those dreams come true and there are still two weeks left for you to win that cash just for listening to the radio station that you already love.

Get our free mobile app

In the end, we can only pick one $30,000 winner so just in case you don’t get the call…we’ve made you a backup plan to bump up the balance in your bank account!

The Idaho Lottery is constantly freshening up their line-up of scratch tickets and some of them have prizes even bigger than the cash we’re giving away. We’re talking as large as $300,000! Knowing how many of the top prize and high-tier prizes remain and how many of the tickets for a certain game have sold can help you pick the game that makes your dreams come true.

Facebook/Idaho Lottery Facebook/Idaho Lottery loading...

The great part is, finding information of the percentage of each game sold and which prizes are still remaining is really easy thanks to the Idaho Lottery’s website and mobile app. We dug into the current games and found nine different tickets with jackpots of $10,000 or more that haven't been found yet. To make our strategy guide, more than 40% of the tickets for the game had to have been sold.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of February 2. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

9 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots of $10K or More Remaining This list is up to date as of April 16, 2023

KEEP READING: 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Treasure Valley If you believe where you buy your tickets matters, these are fifteen Idaho Lottery retailers that have cranked at least one, if not multiple, winners of $100,000 or more!