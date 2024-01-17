Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Thursday, January 18

The Treasure Valley is cleaning up from another winter storm and is preparing for a round of sleet/freezing rain. These schools have made cancellations or delays for Thursday, January 18.

school bus in snow Roger Mcclean loading...

School Closings

Aridan School District

Advantage Early Learning Center

Ambrose School

Anser Charter Cschool

Boise School District

Caldwell School District

Calvary Christian School

Cardinal Academy Public Charter

Cole Valley Christian Schools

COSSA Academy

CRTEC

Doral Academy of Idaho (Meridian)

Emmett School District

Falcon Ridge Charter Schhol

Four Rivers Community School

Fruitland School District

Future Public School

Greenleaf Friends Academy

Heritage Community Charter School

Hillside Academy

Homedale School District

Idaho Arts Charter School

KASPA (Kids Are Special People)

Kangaroo Clubhouse

Kuna School District

Learning Lab

Legacy Charter School

Liberty Charter School

Little Learner's Preschool

Marsing School District

Melba School District

Middleton School District

MOSAICS Public Schhol

Nampa Christian Schools

Nampa School District

New Plymouth School District

North Star Charter School

Nyssa School District

Ontario School District

Parma School District

Payette School District

Project Impact STEM Academy

River Academy Preschool

River of Life Christian School

Riverstone International School

Rolling Hills Public Charter School

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Sage International Schools (Boise & Middleton)

St. Joseph's Catholic School

St. Mark's Catholic School

St. Mary's Catholic School

The Children's Academy

Thomas Jefferson Charter School

Vallivue School District

Victory Charter School

Village Leadership Academy

Vision Charter School

Vista Montessori School

West Ada School District

Weiser School District

Zion Lutheran School

Virtual Learning Day

Bishop Kelly High School

Caldwell Adventist Elementayr

Compass Public Charter School

Wilder School District

Delays

Barnyard Daycare & Learning Center - 10 a,m.

Caldwell Adventist Elementary School

Happy Hearts Learning Center - 9 a.m.

Last update was at Wednesday, 10:15 p.m.

