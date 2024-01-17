Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Thursday, January 18
The Treasure Valley is cleaning up from another winter storm and is preparing for a round of sleet/freezing rain. These schools have made cancellations or delays for Thursday, January 18.
School Closings
- Aridan School District
- Advantage Early Learning Center
- Ambrose School
- Anser Charter Cschool
- Boise School District
- Caldwell School District
- Calvary Christian School
- Cardinal Academy Public Charter
- Cole Valley Christian Schools
- COSSA Academy
- CRTEC
- Doral Academy of Idaho (Meridian)
- Emmett School District
- Falcon Ridge Charter Schhol
- Four Rivers Community School
- Fruitland School District
- Future Public School
- Greenleaf Friends Academy
- Heritage Community Charter School
- Hillside Academy
- Homedale School District
- Idaho Arts Charter School
- KASPA (Kids Are Special People)
- Kangaroo Clubhouse
- Kuna School District
- Learning Lab
- Legacy Charter School
- Liberty Charter School
- Little Learner's Preschool
- Marsing School District
- Melba School District
- Middleton School District
- MOSAICS Public Schhol
- Nampa Christian Schools
- Nampa School District
- New Plymouth School District
- North Star Charter School
- Nyssa School District
- Ontario School District
- Parma School District
- Payette School District
- Project Impact STEM Academy
- River Academy Preschool
- River of Life Christian School
- Riverstone International School
- Rolling Hills Public Charter School
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Sage International Schools (Boise & Middleton)
- St. Joseph's Catholic School
- St. Mark's Catholic School
- St. Mary's Catholic School
- The Children's Academy
- Thomas Jefferson Charter School
- Vallivue School District
- Victory Charter School
- Village Leadership Academy
- Vision Charter School
- Vista Montessori School
- West Ada School District
- Weiser School District
- Zion Lutheran School
Virtual Learning Day
- Bishop Kelly High School
- Caldwell Adventist Elementayr
- Compass Public Charter School
- Wilder School District
Delays
- Barnyard Daycare & Learning Center - 10 a,m.
- Caldwell Adventist Elementary School
- Happy Hearts Learning Center - 9 a.m.
Last update was at Wednesday, 10:15 p.m.
