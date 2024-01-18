Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Friday, January 19
Temperatures are starting to warm in the Treasure Valley, but they were still cold enough to cause freezing rain and sleet, leading to slippery roadways. These schools have made cancellations or delays for Friday, January 19.
School Closings
Virtual Learning Day
Delays
- Boise State University - 12 p.m.
- Montessori Academy
Last update was Thursday, 9:07 p.m.
