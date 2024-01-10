Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Wednesday, January 10
A winter storm is moving through the Treasure Valley overnight and has already dumped 3 inches of snow in some parts of the area.
School Closings
- Boise School District
- West Ada School District
- Bishop Kelly High School
- Emmett School District
- Garden Valley School District
- Advantage Early Learning Center
- Anser Charter School
- Boise Bears Childcare
- Cardinal Academy Public Charter
- Calvary Christian School
- Cherry Lane Montessori
- Cloverdale Christian Day School
- Cole Valley Christian Schools
- Compass Public Charter School
- Doral Academy of Idaho
- Eagle Adventist Christian School and Preschool
- Falcon Ridge Public Charter
- Gem Prep (Meridian South, Meridian)
- Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers
- Happy Hearts Learning Center Boise
- Hillside Academy
- Innovate Academy
- Kids Are Special People
- Lakewood Montessori
- Legacy Academy Nampa
- Montessori Academy (All Locations)
- North Star Charter
- Peace Valley Charter School
- Project Impact STEM Academy
- Polaris Learning Centers (All Locations)
- Puentes Spanish Preschool
- River Academy Preschool
- Riverstone International School
- Rolling Hills Public Charter School
- Rose Hill Montessori
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Sage International School (All Locations)
- Shepard of the Valley Preschool
- St. Ignatius Catholic School
- St. Joseph's Catholic School
- St. Mark's Catholic School
- St. Mary's Catholic School
- St. Paul's Catholic School
- The Ambrose School (All Locations)
- The Children's Academy
- Village Leadership Academy
- Vista Montessori School
- Wesleyan Preschool
Delayed
- Basin School District - 2 Hour Delay
- Treasure Valley YMCA Childcare Opening at 10 a.m.
- Boise State University - In Person Classes at Noon
Last update was at 7:03 a.m.
