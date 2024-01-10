Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Wednesday, January 10

A winter storm is moving through the Treasure Valley overnight and has already dumped 3 inches of snow in some parts of the area.

School Closings

Boise School District

West Ada School District

Bishop Kelly High School

Emmett School District

Garden Valley School District

Advantage Early Learning Center

Anser Charter School

Boise Bears Childcare

Cardinal Academy Public Charter

Calvary Christian School

Cherry Lane Montessori

Cloverdale Christian Day School

Cole Valley Christian Schools

Compass Public Charter School

Doral Academy of Idaho

Eagle Adventist Christian School and Preschool

Falcon Ridge Public Charter

Gem Prep (Meridian South, Meridian)

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers

Happy Hearts Learning Center Boise

Hillside Academy

Innovate Academy

Kids Are Special People

Lakewood Montessori

Legacy Academy Nampa

Montessori Academy (All Locations)

North Star Charter

Peace Valley Charter School

Project Impact STEM Academy

Polaris Learning Centers (All Locations)

Puentes Spanish Preschool

River Academy Preschool

Riverstone International School

Rolling Hills Public Charter School

Rose Hill Montessori

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Sage International School (All Locations)

Shepard of the Valley Preschool

St. Ignatius Catholic School

St. Joseph's Catholic School

St. Mark's Catholic School

St. Mary's Catholic School

St. Paul's Catholic School

The Ambrose School (All Locations)

The Children's Academy

Village Leadership Academy

Vista Montessori School

Wesleyan Preschool

Delayed

Basin School District - 2 Hour Delay

Treasure Valley YMCA Childcare Opening at 10 a.m.

Boise State University - In Person Classes at Noon

Last update was at 7:03 a.m.

