Idahoans are built for winter. If it’s not affecting our commute or causing us to find childcare at the last minute, we love the snow. Skiing. Snowboarding. Tubing. Winter Carnival. BRING IT ON!

The single digit temperatures? Well, we love those a little bit less. You may stumble upon this article later in the season, but at the time that we’re writing it, it’s a balmy 2º in Boise. Factor in the wind chill? It feels like it’s -6º. Even with an auto start on your vehicle and heated seats inside, those sort of temperatures are downright miserable.

Get our free mobile app

It’s understandable why you’d want to get out of your vehicle and get to your toasty warm home or office ASAP. However, it’s worth taking a few extra seconds to go over a mental checklist and make sure that you have everything that needs to go inside with you. Not only will that save you from having to venture back out in the cold AGAIN, it could prevent certain items inside your car from being damaged by extreme cold.

Canva Canva loading...

Your snowbrush, scraper, yoga mat and empty Dutch Bros cups will be just fine but just like sweltering summer heat, there are other things that aren’t meant to be exposed to frigid temperatures. Doing so could result in reduced performance, a mess, unpleasant tummy issues or even death.

Take the extra time and make the effort to remove these items from your car this winter!

Take These 7 Items Out of Your Car During Cold Snaps in Boise Make sure these items are out of your vehicle or they could be damaged, or damage your car, during a cold snap. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: The Most Extreme Winter Temperatures in Idaho and Its Neighboring States Stacker combed through NOAA data to track down the coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state in the United States. This is how old it's been in Idaho and our neighboring states. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart