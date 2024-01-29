The very first Dollar Tree branded store opened 34 years ago. Up until early 2022, it was the go-to destination to pick up some fun things at the ridiculously low price of $1.00.

While 25 cents won’t make or break most shoppers, they were still a little surprised when the chain announced that they were raising their prices to $1.25 per item. CNN Business explains that the strategy wasn’t necessarily just to keep up with rapid inflation that’s affected thousands of products across the United States. It was also to offer shoppers better quality products.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

From pool noodles and holiday décor to craft supplies and toys, the discount retailer still offers shoppers a wide variety of products at an incredibly low price. Depending on your level of creativity, you can turn them into some spectacular things. For example, we were able to make some festive Christmas snowmen using fish bowls, a Christmas ornament, ribbon and glitter from the Dollar Tree.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Even with the Mop & Glow that we had to pick up elsewhere, the snowmen still cost about $6 to make. If we’d bought the supplies at a larger, craft-focused retailer like Hobby Lobby or JoAnn Fabrics, they no doubt would’ve cost more.

Get our free mobile app

But are all the items at dollar stores a great value? Several major publications did a deep dive into their products and determined that the answer was “no.” We looked at their claims and did some price comparison shopping at Dollar Tree locations, grocery stores and big box retailers like Walmart. Here’s what we found out.

11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at a California Dollar Store $1.25 sounds like a great price, but is it a great value for these products? According to several major publications, no. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Stolen Items at Walmart According to " Aisle of Shame ," these are the most common items stolen from Walmart stores. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart