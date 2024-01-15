ANOTHER Significant Winter Storm Approaches Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall Totals in Boise

Say it ain’t snow! While many people are still struggling to get their vehicles out of subdivisions across the Treasure Valley, we’re gearing up for another round of winter weather. Just how much snow will we see this time?

Iowa Prepares For State's Caucuses, As Large Snowstorm Descends On The State Getty Images loading...

Winter Storm Recap: What Happened in Boise Last Week?

The good news is that with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, those uncleared residential streets didn’t affect local schools since most school districts already had the day off. ACHD crews were hard at work on Sunday and cleared their priority roads, allowing them to move on to residential streets. It may take them several weeks to clear the more than 4,000 cul-de-sacs and 3,000 lanes of residential roadways in their jurisdiction, they’ll be working around the clock to clear neighborhoods prioritizing ones that are home to high numbers of populations. Residents can expect a clearer path, but not bare pavement.

Last week saw a total of 16” of snow at the Boise Airport, with 2” falling on Friday, January 12 and 6.8” on Saturday, January 13.

Gearing Up for More Snow This Week

The National Weather Service has the Upper and Lower Treasure Valley under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. on Tuesday night thru 11 a.m. on Wednesday night and they do expect it to make traveling difficult.

Not only are we expected to see single digit temperatures with wind chills below 0º during the early morning hours on Tuesday, we’ll get more snow. Just how much? Here’s what the local experts say.

KTVB’s most recent forecast is calling for 2-4” for the valley floor, with the storm starting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

CBS 2’s most recent forecast calls for “several inches” of snow falling on the valley floor on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Idaho News 6 predicts to 1-4” for this next storm. They note that when the snow starts to fall, the temperatures will actually go up. We’re all for that!

We took Weather Underground’s day-by-day forecast and added the estimated snow totals thru Wednesday together. They think we could see up to 2.8” on Tuesday night and an additional 1.3” inches of snow on Wednesday morning for a total of up to 4.1.”

The Weather Channel predicts 1-3” on Tuesday night and an additional 1-3” on Wednesday before we get a nice rise in temperatures that will turn snow to rain.

Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ posted a video update right before we went to publish this article and said there’s “several inches” possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but didn’t provide a more specific accumulation total. A previous update said that’ll be coming in future updates so bookmark his page in case he posts that update while we’re away from the computer! He was pretty accurate on his prediction for last week. He called for 7-14” during the weekend storm. We got 8.8”.

