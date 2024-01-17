Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Wednesday, January 17

The Upper Treasure Valley is under a winter storm advisory and lower Treasure Valley is under a winter storm warning. The following schools have canceled or delayed classes on Wednesday, January 17.



School Closings

Adrian School District

Advantage Early Learning Centers

Ambrose School

Anser Charter School

Annex Charter School - Ontario

Bishop Kelly High School

Boise School District

Born to Succeed Early Learning Childcare

Bruneau-Grand View School District

Caldwell School District

Caldwell Adventist Elementary School

Calvary Christian (Boise)

Cardinal Academy Public Charter School

Classical Academy (Fruitland)

Centennial Baptist

Cherry Lane Montessori

Cole Valley Christian Schools

COSSA Academy & CRTEC

Doral Academy of Idaho - Meridian

Emmett School District

Falcon Ridge Public Charter

Friends of Children and Families - Head Start

Four Rivers Community School

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Center

Gooding School District

Greenleaf Friends Academy

Fruitland School District

Happy Hearts Learning Center

Heritage Community Charter School

Hillside Academy - Boise

Homedale School District

Idaho Arts Charter

Idaho School for Deaf and Blind

Jerome School District

Kangaroo Clubhouse

KASP - Kid Are Special People

Kids Stuff at Nampa First UMC

Kuna School District

Lakewood Montessori

Learning Lab

Legacy Charter

Liberty Charter

Little Learner's Preschool (Middleton)

Marsing School District

Melba School District

Middleton School District

Montessori Academy - ALL

MOSAICS Public School

Mountain Home School District

Nampa School District

Nampa Christian Schools

New Plymouth School District

North Star Charter

Notus School District

Nyssa School District

Ontario School District

Parma School District

Payette School District

Peace Valley Charter School

Puentes Language Programs and School

Polaris Learning Centers

Project Impact STEM Academy

Richard McKenna Charter Schools

River Academy Preschool

River of Life Christian School (Payette)

Riverstone International

Rolling Hills Public Charter

Rosehill Montessori

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Sage International School

Shepherd of the Valley

St. Ignatius Catholic School

St. Joseph's Catholic School

St. Mark's Catholic School

St. Mary's Catholic School

St. Paul's Catholic School

Teaching World Preschool

Treasure Valley Classical Academy

Treasure Valley Community College

The Children's Academy

Thomas Jefferson Charter School

West Ada School District

Vallivue School District

Valley Christian Academy (Caldwell)

Victory Charter

Vision Charter School

Vista Montessori

Wesleyan Preschool

Zion Lutheran School

Virtual Learning Day

College of Idaho

Compass Public Charter

Wilder School District

Delays

Barnyard Daycare and Learning Center - 10 a.m.

Boise State University - 12 p.m.

College of Western Idaho - 10 a.m.

Northwest Nazarene University - 10:10 a.m.

Treasure Valley Family YMCA - 10 a.m.

Last update was at 7:46 a.m.

