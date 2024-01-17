Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Wednesday, January 17
The Upper Treasure Valley is under a winter storm advisory and lower Treasure Valley is under a winter storm warning. The following schools have canceled or delayed classes on Wednesday, January 17.
School Closings
- Adrian School District
- Advantage Early Learning Centers
- Ambrose School
- Anser Charter School
- Annex Charter School - Ontario
- Bishop Kelly High School
- Boise School District
- Born to Succeed Early Learning Childcare
- Bruneau-Grand View School District
- Caldwell School District
- Caldwell Adventist Elementary School
- Calvary Christian (Boise)
- Cardinal Academy Public Charter School
- Classical Academy (Fruitland)
- Centennial Baptist
- Cherry Lane Montessori
- Cole Valley Christian Schools
- COSSA Academy & CRTEC
- Doral Academy of Idaho - Meridian
- Emmett School District
- Falcon Ridge Public Charter
- Friends of Children and Families - Head Start
- Four Rivers Community School
- Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Center
- Gooding School District
- Greenleaf Friends Academy
- Fruitland School District
- Happy Hearts Learning Center
- Heritage Community Charter School
- Hillside Academy - Boise
- Homedale School District
- Idaho Arts Charter
- Idaho School for Deaf and Blind
- Jerome School District
- Kangaroo Clubhouse
- KASP - Kid Are Special People
- Kids Stuff at Nampa First UMC
- Kuna School District
- Lakewood Montessori
- Learning Lab
- Legacy Charter
- Liberty Charter
- Little Learner's Preschool (Middleton)
- Marsing School District
- Melba School District
- Middleton School District
- Montessori Academy - ALL
- MOSAICS Public School
- Mountain Home School District
- Nampa School District
- Nampa Christian Schools
- New Plymouth School District
- North Star Charter
- Notus School District
- Nyssa School District
- Ontario School District
- Parma School District
- Payette School District
- Peace Valley Charter School
- Puentes Language Programs and School
- Polaris Learning Centers
- Project Impact STEM Academy
- Richard McKenna Charter Schools
- River Academy Preschool
- River of Life Christian School (Payette)
- Riverstone International
- Rolling Hills Public Charter
- Rosehill Montessori
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Sage International School
- Shepherd of the Valley
- St. Ignatius Catholic School
- St. Joseph's Catholic School
- St. Mark's Catholic School
- St. Mary's Catholic School
- St. Paul's Catholic School
- Teaching World Preschool
- Treasure Valley Classical Academy
- Treasure Valley Community College
- The Children's Academy
- Thomas Jefferson Charter School
- West Ada School District
- Vallivue School District
- Valley Christian Academy (Caldwell)
- Victory Charter
- Vision Charter School
- Vista Montessori
- Wesleyan Preschool
- Zion Lutheran School
Virtual Learning Day
- College of Idaho
- Compass Public Charter
- Wilder School District
Delays
- Barnyard Daycare and Learning Center - 10 a.m.
- Boise State University - 12 p.m.
- College of Western Idaho - 10 a.m.
- Northwest Nazarene University - 10:10 a.m.
- Treasure Valley Family YMCA - 10 a.m.
Last update was at 7:46 a.m.
